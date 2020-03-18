ILLINOIS - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) released the following statement after election results showed Bourne received over 85% of the vote in the 95th House District Republican Primary:

“I’d like to thank my supporters for putting their trust in me once again. It’s the honor of a lifetime to fight for our values in the General Assembly. I look forward to continuing that fight.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Super-majority Democrats in the legislature are pushing a far left agenda - putting criminals before crime victims and law enforcement, expanding taxpayer-funded abortion, limiting our Second Amendment rights, waging war against Illinois coal, pushing income tax hikes, and enabling corruption by blocking ethics reform. Now more than ever, our values are under attack. I look forward to debating these issues and others with my Democratic opponent, and I look forward to earning the support of voters in November. The future of our state is worth this fight.”

More like this:

Opinion: Alton City Clerk Candidate Lauren Wilson Expresses Gratitude For Support
Mar 31, 2025
OSF Saint Anthony's Celebrates A Century Of Caring and Compassion In 2025
Apr 2, 2025
Cahokia Heights State Rep. Schmidt Files Legislation to Waive Vehicle Registration Fees for Active-Duty Military Personnel
Mar 28, 2025
Residents Urged To Vote On Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Unity Called For After Election Decisions
Apr 1, 2025
Durbin Stresses Need To Remove Big Tech’s Liability Shield To Protect Kids From Online Fentanyl Sales
Feb 21, 2025

 