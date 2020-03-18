ILLINOIS - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville) released the following statement after election results showed Bourne received over 85% of the vote in the 95th House District Republican Primary:

“I’d like to thank my supporters for putting their trust in me once again. It’s the honor of a lifetime to fight for our values in the General Assembly. I look forward to continuing that fight.

“Super-majority Democrats in the legislature are pushing a far left agenda - putting criminals before crime victims and law enforcement, expanding taxpayer-funded abortion, limiting our Second Amendment rights, waging war against Illinois coal, pushing income tax hikes, and enabling corruption by blocking ethics reform. Now more than ever, our values are under attack. I look forward to debating these issues and others with my Democratic opponent, and I look forward to earning the support of voters in November. The future of our state is worth this fight.”

