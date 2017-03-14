LITCHFIELD - Illinoisans may soon be able to carry their hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses electronically if legislation proposed by State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) passes through the General Assembly. This bill, House Bill 3093, has passed through the House Agriculture and Conservation Committee and heads to the House for a full vote this week.

Article continues after sponsor message

This proposal, to allow an electronic version or the physical copy of the license, was drafted in response to the increased number of people who are taking pictures of their license and displaying it on their phone.

“There is an increasing demand to go paperless and adapt to new technology,” said Bourne. “This change that will allow Illinoisans the convenience of carrying these licenses electronically if they choose. License holders will be able to take a picture of their license and keep it on their phone instead of having to produce the physical license while hunting, fishing or trapping.”

The passage of HB 3093 would also enable the Department of Natural Resources to proceed in the development of a smartphone application to display these licenses. IDNR has been looking into this technology for the convenience of license holders.

More like this: