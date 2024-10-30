ALTON - Derrick Richardson presents Bourbon & Whiskey Tasting Fall 2024 for all the Bourbon and Whiskey enthusiasts, collectors, and connoisseurs. This event will be hosted at the Renaissance X at 401 Piasa St. in Alton, from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2024, with free admissions.

Cigar vendors and Food Trucks will be on site. Renaissance X has a number of indoor and outdoor TVs to watch your favorite NFL Team.

"While the Bourbon & Whiskey Tasting will be on the inside, Renaissance X has several outdoor heaters, fire pits, and a fireplace to smoke your favorite cigar while watching the game and listening to the music.," said Derrick Richardson, one of the organizers of the event. "We will offer drink cocktails mixed with your favorite Woodford and Old Forester Brand. Bring a blanket if you like."

Doors open from noon to 8 p.m. with plenty of free parking spaces in both private and public parking lots.

The Bourbon & Whiskey Tasting will consist of the:

Woodford Family: Woodford Reserve, Woodford Reserve Double Oak, Woodford Reserve Rye, Woodford Reserve Straight Malt, and Woodford Reserve Wheat Whiskey.

Old Forester Whiskey Row Series: Old Forester 1870 Original Batch Whiskey, Old Forester 1897 Bottled in Bond Whiskey, Old Forester 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Whiskey, and Old Forester Statesman Bourbon.

