WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today joined a bipartisan majority of House members in passing the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Conference Report. The legislation, which sets military policy priorities and determines what types of equipment and weaponry can be purchased, is expected to be passed by the Senate shortly and sent to the President’s desk for his signature.

“Our government’s first obligation is protecting the safety and security of the American people,” said Bost. “I’m pleased to see that this compromise includes investments to modernize our military as well as provisions to give service members a pay raise and repeal the Widow’s tax, which will be welcome news to members of our military, like those stationed at Scott Air Force Base and their families.”

Key provisions of NDAA:

Gives troops a 3.1% pay raise – the largest increase in a decade

Repeals the Widow’s tax

Invests in operations and maintenance accounts, modernization, and military construction to improve readiness

Establishes the United States Space Force

Modernizes our military to deter Russia and China

