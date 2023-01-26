Bost Votes To Improve Aviation Safety Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted to establish a Federal Aviation Administration task force to improve the pilot alert system for flight safety hazards. The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system experienced an outage earlier this month that led to the cancelation of more than 1,300 flights and the delay of nearly 10,000 more. Article continues after sponsor message “The recent ground stop demonstrates how critical it is that the FAA makes immediate improvements to the NOTAM system,” said Bost. “Pilots and passengers alike should never have to worry about whether the system meant to keep them safe will fail them midflight. As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I am working to ensure that the FAA is held accountable and that such a colossal failure never happens again.” Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending