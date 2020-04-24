WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted to provide an additional $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides small businesses a critical financial lifeline during the coronavirus shutdown. The original allotment of funds for the program was exhausted last week.

“Millions of job creators and their employees are relying on the Paycheck Protection Program to stay afloat while their businesses are closed,” said Bost. “This program is all that's left for many businesses struggling to survive. I was proud to vote for additional PPP funding because hardworking Americans shouldn’t be left in limbo at the very moment they are most in need of help.”

In addition to the Paycheck Protection Program funding, the bill also includes $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Grants, $75 billion for hospitals, and $25 billion for testing.

