WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), bringing America’s trade relations with Canada and Mexico into the 21st century. It opens Canadian markets up to American dairy, wheat, and poultry products; addresses digital trade; and cleans up unfair trade enforcement provisions. The Senate is expected to consider USMCA in the new year before advancing to the president’s desk for signature.

“With today’s vote, The House is delivering much-needed certainty to the nearly 70,000 Illinoisans whose jobs depend on fair and free trade with Canada and Mexico,” said Bost. “USMCA will strengthen exports for farmers across my district and is a bright spot in what has been one of the worst years in decades for agriculture. Despite a year of unnecessary delays, I’m glad that we are finally moving forward on this historic agreement.”

“Illinois Farm Bureau greatly appreciates Representative Bost’s vocal leadership for USCMA and for recognizing the value of expanded trade between the U.S. and its neighbors,” said Illinois Farm Bureau president Richard Guebert, Jr., who farms in the 12th District. “The largest export market for Illinois corn is Mexico. This modernized trade agreement maintains our tariff free access to that vital market and opens up the Canadian market for more sales of dairy and wheat from the 12th District. Thanks to Rep. Bost’s leadership Illinois farmers can begin to reap the benefits of expanded trade under USMCA.”

Once enacted, USMCA is expected to help create over 176,000 American jobs, $68 billion in new economic activity, and $2.2 billion in annual agriculture exports.

