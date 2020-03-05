WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted for $7.8 billion in emergency funding to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The funds will be used to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, invest in treatments and vaccine development, and support state and local response efforts.

“As the number of coronavirus cases increases around the world, it’s critically important that we do all we can to prepare for and prevent a major outbreak in the U.S.,” said Bost. “Both President Trump and Congress have made this our top priority. These funds will give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state and local agencies, the tools they need to prepare for a potential health threat.”

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental includes

Over $4 billion to make diagnostic tests more broadly available, support treatments, and invest in vaccine development and procurement

$1 billion for the CDC for state and local response efforts

$300 million for the CDC’s Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund to prevent, prepare for, and respond to diseases

$20 million to administer disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by the virus

$1.25 billion for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to protect Americans abroad and prevent the worldwide spread of the virus

For up-to-date information about the novel coronavirus, visit Bost’s website or the CDC website.

