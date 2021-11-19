WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s $1.63 trillion spending bill. The bill, passed only with Democrat support, is one of the largest spending bills passed in American history and would add $367 billion to the deficit over 10 years.

“For months, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi have lied to the American people,” said Bost. “They’ve stuck to the laughable assertion that their socialist spending spree would be fully paid for and wouldn’t cost the American people a penny. Last night, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office indicated we were right to be suspicious - despite all the tax hikes and new revenue, the Biden-Pelosi plan still digs us nearly $400 billion deeper in debt.

“So, what do Americans get in return for all this reckless spending? Amnesty for eight million illegal immigrants; 87,000 new IRS agents to spy on their bank accounts; taxpayer-funded abortions; billions to bankroll the Green New Deal, and attacks on our Second Amendment rights. The liberals are dead set on bankrupting future generations for socialism.”

