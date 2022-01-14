Bost Votes Against Democrats’ Attempt To Federalize Elections Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today voted against House Democrats legislation to federalize elections. In an attempt to circumvent Senate procedural hurdles, Speaker Pelosi replaced a bipartisan NASA bill with this partisan attempt to overhaul elections. “After nearly a year of one-party Democrat control in Washington, President Biden has failed miserably at enacting his agenda, and the closer we get to November, the worse his odds get,” said Bost. “So, Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer are using procedural gimmicks to try to stack the deck in the Democrats’ favor while they still have the chance. This unprecedented move to federalize elections is not about voter empowerment or improving confidence in our elections, it is simply their latest attempt to cling to power however they can.” Article continues after sponsor message Background on H.R. 5746 Transforms the U.S. Attorney General into an “Election Czar” with the power to change state elections law and circumvent state constitutional processes

Subjects every existing strict voter ID law to review by the “Election Czar”

Limits states’ ability to conduct voter roll list maintenance

Requires every state and political subdivision to submit voter integrity laws for approval by bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. and imposes a new formula designed to subject every state to preclearance for all election law changes.

Allows for federal funding of campaigns by creating a 6:1 funding match small donor contributions of $200 or less

Overrides state election laws and requires states to implement automatic voter registration without necessary safeguards, same-day registration, 15 days of early voting, specific early voting hours and locations, and to accept ballots received 7 days after election day