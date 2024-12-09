WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced he has been confirmed by the House Republican Conference to serve another two-year term as chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

"It is a deep honor to have the trust of my colleagues to continue leading the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs," said Bost. "House Republicans have made great progress for veterans and their families over the last two years; and I look forward to working closely with the incoming Trump administration to build on those successes. We’re going to restore our veterans’ trust in the VA while continuing our work to bring the agency into the 21st Century. As a Marine, the father of a Marine, and the grandfather of a Marine, this mission is deeply personal to me. I won’t let our veterans down."

Bost’s new term as chairman will begin when he’s sworn in for the 119th Congress on January 3rd. It will be his second two-year term as chairman following one term as ranking member of the committee

