WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement today upon being sworn in to serve in the 119th Congress:

“This kid from Murphysboro, Illinois, has been blessed beyond measure to serve the people and land I love. House Republicans, in partnership with President Trump, are ready to address our biggest challenges head on, from securing the border and keeping America safe to extending tax relief and reducing the bloated size of government. Through it all, Southern Illinoisans have my word I’ll always fight for the values that make our district and our country great. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get back to work.”

