WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today supported the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide relief to families, small businesses, and hospitals impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The bill provides direct payments of $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for couples, and $500 per child. It expands unemployment benefits for workers who are self-employed or are independent contractors, and funds loans to businesses so they can continue paying employees. The CARES Act also includes critical funding for hospitals, local responders, PPE, veterans’ health care, and treatment and vaccine research.

“Families are scared; small businesses are struggling; and hospitals are fighting an uphill battle against an unseen enemy,” said Bost. “While this bill certainly wasn’t perfect, the consequences of inaction were too high not to support it. We have a long way to go in defeating the coronavirus and jumpstarting our economy, but the more certainty we can restore for the American people, the quicker we’ll get there.”

