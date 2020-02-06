WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to the Senate voting to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial:

“Our Founders understood the gravity of impeachment, reserving it for egregious criminal conduct. It wasn’t intended to be a weapon for undoing elections. The Senate put the final nail in the coffin for impeachment today, reaching the same conclusion so many Americans knew all along: the Democrats’ motives were partisan and the evidence was paltry. Now that the president has been rightfully acquitted, I hope that Washington will get back to doing the people’s business.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: