WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement in response to the Senate voting to acquit President Trump in his impeachment trial:

“Our Founders understood the gravity of impeachment, reserving it for egregious criminal conduct. It wasn’t intended to be a weapon for undoing elections. The Senate put the final nail in the coffin for impeachment today, reaching the same conclusion so many Americans knew all along: the Democrats’ motives were partisan and the evidence was paltry. Now that the president has been rightfully acquitted, I hope that Washington will get back to doing the people’s business.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Durbin, Mendoza, Frerichs Issue Statements On Blagojevich's Pardon
Feb 11, 2025
Durbin Speaks Against Trump Administration Efforts To Intimidate Judges & Undermine The Rule Of Law
Mar 6, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Urges Legal Professionals To Stand Strong In The Face Of Bullying And Political Retribution
Mar 26, 2025
This Day in History on December 19: UNICEF Established to Protect Children
Dec 19, 2024
This Day in History on January 12: Haiti Experiences 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake
Jan 12, 2025

 