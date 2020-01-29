Bost Statement On President Trump Signing Usmca Trade Deal Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding President Trump signing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA): “Things are looking up for America’s farmers, with USMCA expected to strengthen exports for our farmers by an expected $2.2 billion annually, opening markets up to American dairy, wheat, and poultry products. The agreement is expected to create over 176,000 new U.S. jobs. And it will give the nearly 70,000 Illinoisans whose jobs depend on fair and free trade with Canada and Mexico the certainty they deserve. Under President Trump’s leadership and with bipartisan support in Congress, we’ve taken big step forward on behalf of the American people.” Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending