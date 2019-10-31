WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after voting against Speaker Pelosi’s resolution to establish the procedures for the impeachment inquiry into the president:

“Since day one, Speaker Pelosi and the Washington Democrats have sought to remove this president from office by any means necessary,” said Bost. “With this resolution, they are simply seeking to legitimize a process that has been illegitimate from the start. It has skirted Due Process, been void of transparency, and lacked in fairness. The impeachment of the chief executive is one of the most serious and solemn duties Congress can undertake, and the American people deserve better than the dog and pony show we’ve seen from the majority party.”

