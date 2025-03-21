WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today invited high school students from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District to participate in the 2025 Congressional Art Competition. Initiated by Congress in 1982, the nationwide annual art competition allows high school students from all 50 states to showcase their artistic ability.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Every spring, I enjoy seeing the artwork that our talented Southern Illinois high school students create for the Congressional Art Competition,” said Bost. “This competition gives them a great opportunity to showcase their skills, and I encourage students to participate.”

The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District. The winning artwork from our District's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol.

Judging is performed by members of the local art community. The deadline to submit participation forms will be April 17, 2025, and artwork is due by April 24, 2025. Further information about the program, including guidelines and student release forms that are required in order to participate in the 2025 competition, can be found on Congressman Bost’s website or by calling his office at (618) 457-5787.

More like this: