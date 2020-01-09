WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) released the following statement after President Trump’s remarks on the recent Iranian missile attacks on two Iraqi airbases housing American troops:

“I’m thankful that no American blood was shed during last night’s attacks and continue to pray for our men and women in uniform. President Trump sent a strong message to the world that the United States will stand against terrorism and a nuclear Iran. Hopefully, this will be an inflection point that spurs our friends and allies to join our efforts to promote peace and deter future terrorist attacks in the region.”

