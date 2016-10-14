Article continues after sponsor message

MURPHYSBORO, IL – Rep. Mike Bost announced today he has received an "A rating" and an endorsement from the National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund.

"Mike Bost is an unwavering Second Amendment advocate with a strong record of standing up for the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens," said Chris Cox, the NRA's Legislative Director. "While serving in the Illinois House of Representatives, Mike tirelessly championed pro-gun legislation, including the right of Illinoisans to carry a concealed firearm. Most recently, Bost stood up to the Obama administration's efforts to push their gun control agenda. We can trust Mike Bost to defend our constitutional freedoms."

"As a gun owner and a sportsman, I am proud to receive the endorsement of the NRA's Political Victory Fund," said Bost. "Law-abiding gun owners in Southern Illinois understand the important role that firearms play in keeping families safe and helping preserve our region's proud sporting heritage."

