WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Committee, today applauded House passage of H.R. 8371, the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act. The legislation makes historic investments in enhancing veterans' healthcare and benefits, improves caregiver support, and reduces barriers for veterans to access care.

"From mental health services to caregiver support, this legislation tackles some of the most pressing issues facing veterans today," said Bost. "It expands job opportunities, strengthens community care programs, and gets veterans out of homelessness. Most importantly, it focuses on putting veterans at the center of the VA system. I'm proud to work alongside my colleagues in the House to advance this critical bill and I urge the Senate to pass it swiftly. Our veterans and their families deserve nothing less."

The Senator Elizabeth Dole Act has been endorsed by more than 50 leading veterans service organizations, including Disabled American Veterans (DAV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). It also includes key provisions for survivors, and improves mental health services for veterans and their caregivers. This bipartisan effort marks a significant step forward in ensuring the VA meets the needs of today's veterans in Southern Illinois and across the United States.

You can view the Senator Elizabeth Dole 21st Century Veterans Healthcare and Benefits Improvement Act by clicking here.

