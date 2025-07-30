WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) joined President Trump at the White House today for a bill signing ceremony for the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act. The new law, a priority for Bost as chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, creates a VA partial claim program empowering veterans who have fallen behind on their mortgages to receive federal assistance through other available federal housing programs.

“It was an honor to stand by President Trump’s side at the White House this afternoon as he signed important legislation into law providing our veterans a lifeline to keep their homes and avoid foreclosure when suffering financial hardship,” said Bost. “The VA Home Loan Program Reform Act will modernize the VA Home Loan to meet veterans’ needs and reduce the risk of veteran homelessness. I was proud to help lead the fight to get this important legislation to President Trump’s desk.”

H.R. 1815, the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act, is supported by a number of key stakeholders including: Mortgage Bankers Association, Rocket, National Association of Realtors (NAR), Freedom Mortgage, National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), Lyft, Mission Roll Call, New England Center and Home for Veterans (NECHV), National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV), Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and The American Legion.

