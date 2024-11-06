Bost Issues Statement On President Trump's Historic Victory Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MURPHYSBORO - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding President Trump's historic victory: “Donald J. Trump has completed a political comeback for the ages. After being written off by the Beltway pundits and pollsters, he connected with the American people like no other candidate could and earned the first non-consecutive presidential terms in over 130 years. Article continues after sponsor message "The American people are desperate for fearless leadership, secure borders, a strong economy, and an end to the woke nonsense. I’m confident that President-Elect Donald Trump will deliver on all fronts. Congratulations to President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance; I look forward to working together to Make America Great Again!” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending