U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12)MURPHYSBORO - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement regarding President Trump's historic victory:

“Donald J. Trump has completed a political comeback for the ages. After being written off by the Beltway pundits and pollsters, he connected with the American people like no other candidate could and earned the first non-consecutive presidential terms in over 130 years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"The American people are desperate for fearless leadership, secure borders, a strong economy, and an end to the woke nonsense. I’m confident that President-Elect Donald Trump will deliver on all fronts. Congratulations to President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance; I look forward to working together to Make America Great Again!”

More like this:

Durbin Questions Outside Witnesses About President Trump's Attorney General Pick
Jan 16, 2025
Durbin, Trump, Issue Statements On President-Elect's Intent To Nominate Kash Patel As FBI Director
Dec 2, 2024
Durbin Previews Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing On The Dangers Of Mass Deportations To American Families
Dec 10, 2024
Durbin, Senate Judiciary Democrats Ask AG Bondi For Clarification On The Trump Admin’s Extreme & Partisan Approach To The Pardon Power
4 days ago
Duckworth Asks Trump To Prevent GOP From Blocking IVF Coverage For Service Members and Military Families
Dec 4, 2024

 