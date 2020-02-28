WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today introduced bipartisan legislation to reform the Service-Disabled Veterans Life Insurance (S-DVI) program. The Veteran Families Financial Support Act would reform the S-DVI program so that service-connected disabled veterans could receive up to $40,000 of insurance coverage and veterans under the age of 45 with service-connected disabilities would be able to receive coverage through the VA, even if they had been previously denied coverage by private insurance providers.

“Our veterans risk their lives in defense of our freedom,” said Bost. “They should not be denied life insurance coverage because of injuries sustained during their service. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan effort to ensure that service-disabled veterans are covered, giving them peace of mind knowing that their families will be taken care of after they pass away.”

“The current payment amount of $10,000 under the Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance program does not cover the rising cost of end-of-life expenses,” said Matthew Doyle, Associate Director National Legislative Service, Veterans of Foreign Wars. “The VFW is proud to support this legislation, which would increase the coverage amount of Service-Disabled Veterans Insurance and expand eligibility beyond the current two-year window after a veteran receives notification of a new service-connected disability.”



The Veteran Families Financial Support Act will:

Increase the maximum coverage from $10,000 to $40,000

Update the premium scale by basing it on a current mortality chart

Remove the two-year time limit to apply in lieu of a policy that requires a two-year waiting period before coverage starts

Require the VA to issue Guaranteed Acceptance Whole Life insurance (GA), which generally does not require medical underwriting, thus ensuring individuals cannot be denied coverage for a pre-existing health condition

Develop a self-funded program with premiums based on the administrative and claims cost of the program

Allow veterans who are currently receiving S-DVI to opt-in to the modernized program within two years of the new program’s implementation

The Veteran Families Financial Support Act is supported by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Wounded Warrior Project.

