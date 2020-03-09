U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-IL) and Angie Craig (D-MN) introduced bipartisan legislation to improve highway safety by addressing a critical shortage in available parking for semis and large commercial trucks. In addition, the lack of parking may interfere with operators’ ability to take necessary rest periods to avoid driver fatigue, which compromises highway user safety. The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act would establish a set-aside source of funding from existing U.S. Department of Transportation funding to create more parking spots.

“Growing up in a family trucking business, I learned at early age what a rewarding career it could be,” said Rep. Bost. “However, I also understood that trucking can be a tough, demanding, and even dangerous job. One concern for truck drivers is the lack of enough safe parking spots where they can get the rest they need without risking collisions on the shoulder of the highway or being forced to push their limits to find the next rest stop. This puts the truckers and other motorists as significant risk. That’s why I’m proud to lead this effort to create sufficient rest parking options for long-haul truckers.”

“After decades of ignoring the problem, Congress is finally getting serious about fixing the severe lack of truck parking across the country,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA President and CEO. “Finding a safe place to park is something most people take for granted, but it’s a daily struggle for hundreds of thousands of truckers. Congressman Bost and Congresswoman Craig have shown they not only understand truckers are experiencing a crisis, but have the mettle to address it through groundbreaking, bipartisan legislation.”

“Truck drivers perform a valuable service to our economy – moving more than 70% of our nation’s goods – and having opportunities to safely rest is an important part of that,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “Congressman Bost’s recognition that in order to do their jobs, truck drivers need places where they can safely park and rest is overdue and we applaud him for his leadership in introducing this important legislation.”

In addition to OOIDA, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act is supported by the American Trucking Association, the Truckload Carriers Association, and the National Association of Small Trucking Companies.

