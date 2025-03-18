Rep. Mike BostWASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, released the following statement today regarding VA Secretary Doug Collins’ announcement that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will phase out medical transgender treatments:

“The Department of Veterans Affairs shouldn't be a battlefield in the Left's war on truth - and our taxpayer dollars shouldn't pay for transgender treatments at the VA. There are two God-given genders with unique needs and differences that don't disappear or reverse at the whim of woke bureaucrats. We are fortunate to have a president like Donald Trump who isn't afraid to restore common sense at the VA and refocus the agency 100% on serving the needs of America’s veterans.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Budzinski Calls Out House Veterans Affairs Committee for Hosting Sales Pitch with VA in Crisis
4 days ago
Duckworth Reacts to Trump’s Plan to Fire More Than 80,000 VA Employees Which Would Further Jeopardize Veterans’ Access to Care
Mar 6, 2025
Attorney General Raoul, Multistate Coalition Request Meeting With Federal Officials About Potential Rollback Of Abortion Care For Veterans
6 days ago
Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Improve VA Training for Military Sexual Trauma Claims
Mar 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins Bipartisan Effort To Protect Veterans’ Education Benefits
Mar 24, 2025

 