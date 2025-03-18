WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12), chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, released the following statement today regarding VA Secretary Doug Collins’ announcement that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will phase out medical transgender treatments:

“The Department of Veterans Affairs shouldn't be a battlefield in the Left's war on truth - and our taxpayer dollars shouldn't pay for transgender treatments at the VA. There are two God-given genders with unique needs and differences that don't disappear or reverse at the whim of woke bureaucrats. We are fortunate to have a president like Donald Trump who isn't afraid to restore common sense at the VA and refocus the agency 100% on serving the needs of America’s veterans.”

