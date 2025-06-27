WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today praised a new slate of initiatives from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) aimed at supporting America’s truck drivers. These actions will expand access to truck parking, reduce unnecessary regulations, and improve safety and flexibility for drivers on the road.

“Growing up in a family trucking business, I know how hard it can be to find a safe place to stop and rest,” said Bost. “That’s why I’ve led efforts in Congress to expand truck parking and fight for common sense reforms that make life easier and safer for truckers. I’m proud to see President Trump and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stepping up to the plate with meaningful action that reflects what drivers have been telling us for years.”

Bost has been a leading advocate for truck parking access, most recently reintroducing the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act to fund the construction of safe, accessible parking spaces for commercial drivers. The DOT’s announcement includes more than $275 million in truck parking investments, the withdrawal of an unnecessary speed limiter rule, the preservation of the ELD exemption for older trucks, and the launch of pilot programs that give drivers more control over their schedules. FMCSA is also modernizing key digital systems to improve support and accountability for drivers.

