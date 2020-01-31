WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Healthy Tomorrows Partnership for Children Program for the Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville, IL.

“Community-based partnerships, like the Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation, play a critical role in ensuring disadvantaged families are able to provide their children with the care they need,” said Bost. “This grant will help local providers continue serving the individual and unique needs of families in Southern Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Click here for more information about the Healthy Tomorrows Partnership for Children Program.

More like this: