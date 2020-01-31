WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Healthy Tomorrows Partnership for Children Program for the Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation in Carterville, IL.

“Community-based partnerships, like the Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation, play a critical role in ensuring disadvantaged families are able to provide their children with the care they need,” said Bost. “This grant will help local providers continue serving the individual and unique needs of families in Southern Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Click here for more information about the Healthy Tomorrows Partnership for Children Program.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Health And Human Services, Secretary Kennedy To Overturn Public Health Grant Cuts
3 days ago
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month
3 days ago
Centerstone To Host Open House For CASTLE Autism Services
Mar 18, 2025
Durbin, Wyden, KrishnaMoorthi Introduce Legislation To Reduce Tobacco Use
Mar 3, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Secures Preliminary Injunctions In Two Lawsuits Challenging Trump Administration Policies
Mar 8, 2025

 