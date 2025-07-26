ST. LOUIS – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs will fund an additional $800 million in infrastructure upgrades this year, including improvements to the Marion VA Medical Center and the John Cochran and Jefferson Barracks facilities in St. Louis. The investments will support renovations and new medical equipment for treating local veterans.

“Southern Illinois veterans deserve the highest standard of support,” said Bost. “These upgrades can make a life-changing difference for veterans in need of cutting-edge care. As Chairman of the House Veteran Affairs’ Committee, I’ll continue working closely with the Trump administration to get our local VA facilities the resources they need to serve those who served our country.”

“This is another step forward in our efforts to make VA work better for the veterans, families, caregivers, and survivors we are charged with serving,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “Improved facilities, equipment, and infrastructure means better care for veterans, and these additional funds will help us achieve that goal.”

Marion VA Medical Center upgrades include:

Renovating patient privacy and intensive care unit

Renovating room for new Spect CT machine

Relocating endoscopy unit

Upgrading electronic health records system

John Cochrane Veterans Hospital upgrades include:

Creating a new GI anesthesia procedure room

Conducting hazardous material abatements

Repairing the energy plant cooling tower

Conducting electrical testing, maintenance, and repair

Jefferson Barracks upgrades include:

Establishing an emergency medical surgical ward

Conducting hazardous material abatements

Upgrading infrastructure of the data center

Correcting campus features and safety issues

