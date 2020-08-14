CARBONDALE, IL – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded a $279,000 grant to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. This grant will fund the Pharmacology, Physiology, and Biology Departments’ project to research novel mechanisms in DNA mismatch repair.

“We are lucky to have top-notch schools like Southern Illinois University right here in our own backyard,” said Bost. “If there is ever a moment when our country needs scientific breakthroughs in research, now is the time. I am thrilled that these funds will help researchers at SIU make a lasting impact on public health.”

The National Institute of General Medical Sciences and HHS award grant funding for research projects at colleges around the country. For more information about these grant programs, please click here.

