O’FALLON - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced that he has nominated 17 local young men and women for admittance to the U.S. Service Academies. Nominations were made following the recommendations of an independent panel that reviewed applications and conducted formal interviews. Final determination on admission is made by the individual academies.



“Southern Illinois is fortunate to have some of the brightest and most patriotic students in the country,” said Bost. “With Scott Air Force Base in our backyard, it's easy to see why service to our nation is an important value within Illinois's 12th District. These students are an exceptional part of our community and set a fine example for others both inside and outside the classroom. As our next generation of leaders, these nominees have incredibly bright futures ahead.”



ACADEMY NOMINATIONS

Article continues after sponsor message

Kyle Barbour- Attends Gibault Catholic High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Luke Bartens- Attends Saxony Lutheran High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

Taylor Daack- Attends Radford High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Kimberly Davenport- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

William Dunlap- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point.

Brendan Estes- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point.

Cale Faulk- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point and the Air Force Academy.

Braden Gaab- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy.

Blaine Gittner- Attends O’Fallon Township High School and was nominated to West Point and the Air Force Academy.

William Hobbs- Attends Benton High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Ethan Hollowell- Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Air Force Academy.

Isabella Hoolihan- Attends Belleville Township High School West and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Dylan Lyons- Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to West Point.

Brianna Pickens- Attends Belleville Township High School East and was nominated to the Naval Academy.

Tyler Roman- Attends Mascoutah High School and was nominated to the Air Force Academy.

Samuel Rosenkranz- Attends Belleville Township High School West and was nominated to the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

Nicholas Wolff- Attends Columbia High School and was nominated to West Point, the Naval Academy, and the Merchant Marine Academy.

Members of Congress nominate candidates to the U.S. Service Academies each year and the number of vacancies for each congressional district is determined by law. Candidates can be considered for openings at the U.S. Air Force Academy (Colorado Springs, Co.), U.S. Military Academy (West Point, N.Y.), U.S. Merchant Marines Academy (Kings Point, N.Y.) and the U.S. Naval Academy (Annapolis, Md.).

To be considered for appointment for the Class of 2025 all applicants must be: a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of the 12th District; at least 17 but not more than 23 years of age on July 1, 2021; single; and have no dependents. It is recommended that applicants contact the academy or academies of their choice to request a pre-candidate questionnaire, which is the first step in the Admission Office’s evaluation.

For more information or to obtain an application packet for next year’s nominations, visit Rep. Bost’s website HERE.

More like this: