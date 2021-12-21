WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the winner of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge, Neil Phillips of Emge Jr. High School in Belleville. Launched in 2015, the competition is a nationwide event intended to engage students’ creativity and encourage their participation in STEM fields. Neil’s app allows users to play “instruments” online by using different keystrokes and commands.

“Congratulations to Neil for winning this year’s competition,” said Bost. “The Congressional App Challenge gives middle and high school students a great opportunity to learn new skills, like coding and app design, which will serve them well in their futures. Thank you to Neil and all the other Southern Illinois students who participated in the competition this year. Job well done!”

