WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost announced today that he will host Judy Repking of Effingham County, a board member of Effingham Area Right to Life and chair of the Bishop’s Pro-Life Committee, as his guest for President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress on Tuesday. Repking and her husband, Paul, have been dedicated advocates for pro-life causes in Effingham County for over two decades.

“I was happy to invite Judy Repking to sit in the House gallery for President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress because you won’t find a stronger defender of unborn babies in Southeastern Illinois," said Bost. "Judy and Paul have worked hard to educate, inspire, and mobilize others in the fight for life. That’s precisely the type of selfless leadership I wanted to highlight on this very special occasion.”

Bost will meet with the Repkings on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, welcome them to join him at a congressional joint hearing, and provide a tour of the U.S. Capitol building.

