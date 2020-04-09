O’FALLON, IL - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) announced today that five health centers in Southern Illinois have received over $6.2 million in grants to help combat the spread of coronavirus. The grants were awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding program. These funds were made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.

“Through these uncertain times, our medical workers and hospital staff have made incredible sacrifices to keep us safe,” said Bost. “These grants will provide much-needed resources to Southern Illinois health centers so they can continue to treat patients and protect our communities from coronavirus.”

Southern Illinois Health Centers Receiving Funding:

Southern Illinois Health Care Foundation, Inc. in East St. Louis: $2,311,505

Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation in Carterville: $1,063,805

Christopher Rural Health Planning Corp. in Christopher: $1,247,930

Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. in Cairo: $878,615

RURAL HEALTH INC in Anna: $761,120

Click here for more information on the Health Center Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Funding program.

