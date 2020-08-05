CARBONDALE – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that the Southern Five Regional Planning District and Development Commission, in Villa Ridge was awarded a $550,000 CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The grant will be used to make loans to coronavirus-impacted small businesses in Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, and Union counties.

“After a months-long shutdown, Southern Illinois small businesses are starting to re-open and employees are getting back to work,” said Bost. “This grant will help ensure that small businesses in Alexander, Pulaski, and Union counties can access critical resources to make it through this tough time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Click here for more information about the EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance program.

More like this: