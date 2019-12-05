WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) announced a boost in funding for Jefferson County’s high-speed broadband infrastructure through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s ReConnect Pilot Program. The $12.8 million in investment in the Wabash Telephone Cooperative will also benefit residents in neighboring Wayne County.

“From e-commerce to education and health care, the internet plays a critically important role in our daily lives,” said Bost. “This investment will help expand access for Jefferson County residents to a modern broadband infrastructure, empowering small businesses and families to better connect with each other and the world.”

The Wabash Telephone Cooperative, Inc. will use the $12.8 million 50 percent loan-grant combination to deploy 298 miles of fiber-optic cable to serve 1,684 households, 31 farms, 29 businesses, nine educational facilities, two critical community facilities, and one health care center including many in Jefferson County.

