WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced the application process for candidates interested in serving as the next U.S. Attorney or U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Illinois. The Southern District encompasses 38 counties ranging from the Metro East region eastward to the Illinois-Indiana line and all points south.

U.S. ATTORNEY FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

There are 94 federal districts nationwide, each with a presidentially appointed U.S. Attorney. The U.S. Attorney is the chief federal law enforcement officer in their district and is also involved in civil litigation where the United States is a party.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Illinois has branch offices in Fairview Heights, Benton, and East St. Louis. The district is currently served by Acting U.S. Attorney Ali M. Summers.

U.S. MARSHAL FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT:

U.S. Marshals are appointed by the president to serve the 94 federal districts nationwide. The U.S. Marshal is responsible for overseeing enforcement of federal laws, security for federal court facilities and staff, the apprehension of criminals, and the custody of federal prisoners.

The U.S. Marshals Service for the Southern District of Illinois secures courts in East St. Louis, Alton, Benton, and Cairo. The district is currently served by U.S. Marshal David C. Davis.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

While applications for both position have already been received, any qualified applicants interested in being considered should submit a resume, cover letter, and relevant casework or supporting materials to SouthernIllinoisSubmissions@mail.house.gov . Bost will conduct a formal interview process over the next two weeks before presenting recommendations to the White House for review. Once President Trump makes formal appointments, the nominees will be reviewed by the U.S. Senate for confirmation.

