Bost Announces $89.5 Million In Disaster Aid For St. Clair and Washington Counties

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today announced that St. Clair and Washington counties will receive $89.5 million in federal disaster aid to support recovery efforts following mid-July's string of severe storms and tornadoes. The funding, which was included in December's end-of-year government spending bill, will be administered through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

"I was proud to support legislation that provides disaster relief to the people of St. Clair and Washington counties following last summer's devastating storms," said Bost. "This funding will be critical in rebuilding existing infrastructure and bolstering defenses against future storms and flooding. At a time when folks are working to restore their damaged homes and communities, I'm glad they will have the resources necessary to speed the process along."