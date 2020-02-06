O’FALLON - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today invited high school students from Illinois’ 12th Congressional District to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition. Initiated by Congress in 1982, the nationwide annual art competition allows high school students from all 50 states to showcase their artistic ability.

“Every year, I am amazed by the talented young people who submit artwork from across Southern Illinois,” said Bost. “Living in such a historic and scenic place, I am excited to see all of the impressive artwork produced by the high school students in our district this year.”

The Artistic Discovery Contest is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in our Congressional District. The theme of this year’s competition is “Memorable Places in Southern Illinois.” The winning artwork from our District's competition will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, the winner and a guest will be invited to attend a reception in Washington D.C., where they will be escorted on a tour of the U.S. Capitol.

Judging is performed by members of the local art community. High school participation forms are due by February 21st, 2020. The deadline to request art pick-up or schedule a drop-off is February 21st, 2020. Submissions will be accepted in Congressman Bost’s O’Fallon and Carbondale District Offices or the Southwestern Illinois College through February 24th, 2020. Please call Rep. Bost’s Carbondale office at 618-457-5787 to schedule a pick-up or drop-off. Further information about the program, including guidelines and student release forms that are required in order to participate in the 2020 competition, can be found on Congressman Bost’s website or by calling his office at (618) 457-5787.

