ALTON - Russ Smith, owner of Bossanova Martini Lounge and Restaurant at 200 State in Downtown Alton, announced beginning today at 3:30 p.m. until 7 p.m daily, his business will offer curbside service.

The hours and menu may be adjusted. The coronavirus outbreak has forced all restaurants and bars in Illinois to close except for pick-up or delivery orders.

“People can look at the menu and order from it, then we deliver to their car,” he said.

“We will adjust this as time goes on as we think of how we can best serve the public. We can also serve wine by the bottle, too, and are looking at other ways we could offer alcohol.”

Smith said they are working on changing its online presence and adding gift cards to the web site. He said his goal is to keep the cooks and as many people working as he can during this very difficult time. Smith also added he may soon add a window in front for pick-up orders.

To order, call (618) 462-1175 or

visit the Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/altonbossa/

