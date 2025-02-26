ST. LOUIS - The American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis is helping to bridge access to health care for blood donors by providing free A1C testing, commonly used to screen for diabetes and prediabetes, on all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations in March.

One-third of people lack access to regular primary care in the U.S., where diabetes affects 1 in 10 people and nearly a quarter of those living with it have been undiagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The free A1C screening aims to help address this gap by empowering blood donors with valuable information to maintain their health and well-being. This new offering is among the longtime work of the Red Cross to support the health of communities, which also includes disaster relief efforts such as basic disaster health and mental health services among other assistance.

Visit RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS to book a time to give in March and learn more about your health. Additionally, all who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. See redcrossblood.org/March for details on both offers.

You can also make a financial donation at redcross.org/GivingDay on March 26 to support people with disaster services such as emergency shelter, food, relief supplies, basic health care, emotional support and financial assistance. Both efforts are part of its Red Cross Month activities in March.

Bridging Health Care Access Through A1c Screening

According to the CDC, some 90% of people living with diabetes in the U.S. have type 2, a largely preventable and often reversible insulin-resistant condition that can cause dangerously high blood sugar levels. Left untreated, type 2 diabetes can lead to serious health complications, such as kidney failure, stroke and heart issues.

“Type 2 diabetes develops over years and may not cause obvious symptoms until serious damage has been done,” said Dr. Courtney Lawrence, medical director for the Red Cross. “By understanding our own health, we can create a foundation to help prevent chronic illness, improve the quality of day-to-day living and save lives. Blood donation can now be part of that journey.”

The Red Cross will begin the month-long A1C screening for successful donations starting on March 1. Donors can expect to receive the results of their test within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or online donor portal, and they are encouraged to consult their health care provider if their A1C level is elevated. A1C is the latest health insight that the Red Cross provides to blood, platelet and plasma donors, who can already access ongoing donation information such as pulse, blood pressure, body temperature and hemoglobin levels.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., LifechurchX, 300 Bluebird Lane

Madison

Collinsville

3/5/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oates Associates, Inc., 100 Lanter Ct

Edwardsville

3/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center

Godfrey

3/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Highland

3/10/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.

Monroe

Columbia

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

3/6/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Monroe County Electric Cooperative, 6132 IL-3

3/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

Randolph

Chester

3/14/2025: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Saint Clair

Belleville

3/4/2025: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Collinsville

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Collinsville High School, 2201 S Morrison Ave

Fairview Heights

3/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/4/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/11/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

3/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

3/4/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Freeburg Community High School, 401 S Monroe St

O Fallon

3/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., O'Fallon Illinois YMCA, 284 N Seven Hills

3/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Enjoy Church O'Fallon, 251 Regency Park

MISSOURI

Crawford

Cuba

3/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cuba HS, 1 Wildcat Pride Drive

Franklin

Washington

3/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/4/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West 5th Street

3/5/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/12/2025: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

3/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington MO Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson

Arnold

3/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

3/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

Barnhart

3/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rock Township Ambulance District House #4, 6707 St Luke's Church Rd.

Crystal City

3/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Crystal City High School, 1100 Mississippi

Festus

3/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

3/13/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., True Connections Church, 2206 US-61

Imperial

3/4/2025: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia

Lincoln

Troy

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Troy VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

3/14/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church Troy, 1307 West Boone Street

Montgomery

Montgomery City

3/5/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County R-ll High School, 394 N. Hwy 19

Wellsville

3/4/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Living Lord Lutheran Church, 500 Cedar Circle Drive

O Fallon

3/5/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

3/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway

3/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

3/7/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1975 Old Hwy 94 South

Saint Peters

3/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

3/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

3/14/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

3/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Saint Francois

Bonne Terre

3/3/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Unitec Career Center, 7163 Raider Road

Park Hills

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Park Hills Central High School, 116 Rebel Drive

Saint Louis

Ballwin

3/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Manchester Parks, Recreation, & Arts office, 359 Old Meramec Station Rd

3/10/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ballwin Community Drive, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle

Chesterfield

3/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/1/2025: 12:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m., St Louis County Library - Samuel Sachs Branch, 16400 Buckhardt Place

3/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/4/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/5/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/11/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/12/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/13/2025: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

3/14/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., AXES Physical Therapy Corporate, 647 Spirit Airpark W Dr.

3/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Des Peres

3/7/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Eureka

3/7/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., The Timbers of Eureka, #1 Coffey Park Lane

Fenton

3/12/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase YMCA, 990 Horan Dr.

3/14/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

3/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

3/13/2025: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Saint Louis

3/1/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/2/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/3/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary Queen of Peace, 676 Lockwood Avenue

3/3/2025: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library, 1640 S Lindbergh Blvd

3/4/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Center of Clayton, Gay Ave

3/4/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/5/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/5/2025: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Lukes UMC, 2761 Telegraph Road

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/6/2025: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blue Management Services-Metropolitan Square, 211 N Broadway

3/6/2025: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter- ARC, 10195 Corporate Square Dr

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Hancock Senior High School, 229 W Ripa Ave

3/7/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/8/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/9/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/10/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/11/2025: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/12/2025: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/13/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd

3/14/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

3/15/2025: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Saint Louis City

3/6/2025: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

3/6/2025: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Favazza's on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave

3/9/2025: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Louis Cathedral Basilica, 4430 Maryland Ave

3/13/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave

3/14/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

3/6/2025: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 Market Street

Washington

Mineral Point

3/6/2025: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post 6996 Potosi, 510 Veterans Drive

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

