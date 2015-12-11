EDWARDSVILLE - This two-day-a-week class is a total body weight workout, with a maximum of 10 participants per class.

Each class consists of a dynamic warm-up, weight training, core training, HIIT and/or sustained cardio finishing with stretching. If you want to lose fat or change your body, one of the most important things you can do is lift weights combined with diet and cardio.

Strength Training Increases or Improves:

Metabolism (Your Body Will Burn More Calories)

Stamina

Energy

Endurance Functional Mobility

Balance

Coordination

Muscle Strength, Tone & Firmness Strength Of Tendons & Ligaments

Bone Density & Strength

Mental Alertness Ability To Perform Challenges Of Daily Life With Less Chance Of Injury

Personal Appearance

Power Up classes run on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00 p.m. – 8:20 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. – 7:20 p.m.

The Winter 1 session, which is 7 weeks long, is from Jan. 4 - Feb. 21. The cost is $115 for members and $155 for non-members.

The Winter 2 session, which is 6 weeks long, is from Feb. 22 - April 10.

The Spring 1 session, which is also 6 weeks long is from April 11 - May 22

Winter 2 and Spring 1 cost $115 for members and $155 for non-members.

The Meyer Center is located at 7348 Goshen Rd. in Edwardsville, right across the street from the Liberty Middle School. See www.edwardsvilleymca.com for more information.

