‘Books Are Fun’ sale in AMH connector lobby November 15-16 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books Are Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary. For more information, call 618-463-7872. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending