‘Books Are Fun’ sale in AMH connector lobby November 15-16
November 11, 2016 4:02 PM
ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary will have a “Books Are Fun” sale in the hospital’s Beeby Wing connector lobby from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16.
All proceeds benefit the White Cross Auxiliary.
For more information, call 618-463-7872.