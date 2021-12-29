SOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department investigated a reported sexual assault that occurred over the Christmas season.

The investigation led to multiple search warrants being executed in the 900 block of Biltmore Avenue, South Roxana. The subject, Robert Lee, a 40-year-old white male from South Roxana was taken into custody at his residence.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and Hartford Police Officer Deanna Coleman assisted the South Roxana Police Department with the execution of the search warrants.

The case was presented today to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office for review. A felony warrant was issued for Robert Lee with charges of Kidnapping, Aggravated Sexual Assault, and Unlawful Restraint. Lee is currently being held in Madison County Jail with a bond set at $500,000.

"The Police Department was able to provide a quick turnaround in this case due to the dedication of my officers and the time spent on this case away from their families over the holiday season," South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. "I wanted to thank Alison Foley with the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for her support and guidance.

"The police department would never be able to accomplish these results for the victim without assistance from emergency room hospital staff to counselors being provided."

Chief Coles closed by saying: "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this traumatic incident."

