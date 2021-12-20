ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson detectives are currently investigating a house fire in the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court of the Affton-Southwest Precinct which resulted in the death of an adult female.

The victim has been positively identified as Helen Roeslein, 91, of the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court, St. Louis, MO. 63128.

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at approximately 6:45 p.m., St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton-Southwest Precinct responded to a call for service for a residential house fire in the 5000 block of Peyton Place Court. Responding officers observed the home fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke coming from the residence. Officers attempted to make entry through the front door but were unable due to the heavy smoke.

Preliminary investigation has revealed the fire to be accidental at this time.

Responding fire personnel located an adult female near the front interior of the home.

The investigation is active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

