ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man who intentionally threw fireworks at people and property over the recent holiday weekend.

The police department was alerted earlier this week after a video showing the man’s actions was posted on social media.

According to the SLMPD, the suspect was seen near The Wheelhouse and on Washington Avenue in St. Louis setting off fireworks into a crowd.

In one part of the video, the man, who was a passenger in a car, threw a firework at a vehicle at an intersection.

The police have launched a Bomb and Arson investigation, which remains ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone who was injured or believes they were a victim of the suspect to contact a Bomb and Arson detective at (314) 444-5380.

