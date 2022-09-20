ALTON - Dick Bold, owner/operator of six local McDonald's stores located in Alton, Bethalto, Godfrey, Edwardsville, and Hamel was honored by the North Alton Godfrey Business Council Tuesday morning.

He was awarded a commemorable plaque from the president of the NAGBC, Zeke Jabusch.

The plaque reads:

In recognition of the numerous contributions to consumers and community inspired activities in Alton, Bethalto, Edwardsville, Godfrey, and Hamel, we salute Dick Bold of the Bold Enterprises Inc dba McDonald's Restaurants. Born in Alton with residency in Bethalto, Wood River, and Edwardsville, Dick acquired his first McDonald's franchise in Bethalto in 1992 and now is the proud owner of five additional stores in the named communities. An inspiration to all who choose to work hard in their quest for success. Dick stands as a model of astute businessman, entrepreneur and a fine gentleman living by the guiding principle of "Always delivering more than expected, quality is the best business plan, hire character - train skill, and sell the problem you solve not the product."

"We take pleasure in recognizing you for what you've done for the community," Jabusch said to Bold as he handed him the award.

"I'm overwhelmed," Bold said laughingly. "I love our communities where we're at and do business, communities that I grew up in."

The now 75-year-old Bold was born at Alton Memorial Hospital and has always held the Alton community close to his heart. He owns both McDonald's locations in Alton located on East Broadway Avenue and Homer Adams Parkway as well as the store on Godfrey Road.

Jabusch commended him for staying at home and doing the best he can for his own communities.

Bold still believes he's got a ton more work left in him.

"I don't think I'm done by any means. I keep telling people that they'll probably have to carry me out of here. I'm often asked, 'When are you going to retire?' and I say hey, my people need me, my community needs me, so we just keep moving on."

Bold continued on by sharing some numbers with the group.

He said that throughout his six locations, he has 425 employees of which he estimates about 30 percent of them are full-time.

The East Broadway in Alton location re-opened with 86 employees following the rebuild from last year's fire. They currently have 78 employees working there now.

Mark Harlan, general manager of that store was present at the award exchange. Bold made another estimation that the average tenure for his GMs is 25 years and that the average age of their employees is less than 25 years old.

He takes pride in his stores and their employees and can acknowledge a lot of them by name.

With all that being said, Bold was awarded the plaque and plans to display it proudly at the East Broadway location.

