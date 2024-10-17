LIVINGSTON – Illinois American Water has initiated essential maintenance at its water treatment plant in Livingston, prompting a systemwide boil water order for the Livingston District. The order will take effect at noon on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, as the company works to replace pipe connections and valves.

Customers in the Livingston area will receive direct notifications regarding the boil water order. This maintenance effort is part of Illinois American Water’s ongoing commitment to upgrading its water and wastewater systems, aimed at replacing aging infrastructure and ensuring the delivery of clean, safe, and reliable service.

Illinois American Water said during the boil water order, residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking. However, water can still be used for bathing, washing, and other routine activities.

The boil water order is being issued in compliance with regulations from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). According to the agency, a boil water order is necessary when water pressure falls below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, serving as a precautionary measure to safeguard public health.

The duration of the boil water order is expected to last several days. Illinois American Water will inform customers when the order is lifted, following tests that confirm the water meets all regulated quality standards.