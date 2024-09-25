JERSEYVILLE - Illinois American Water has issued a systemwide boil water order for its water customers in the Jerseyville District operations Tuesday night. The boil water order became necessary following a water main break on a transmission line that caused water pressure to drop below 20 pounds per square inch in portions of the Jerseyville water system.

Illinois American Water crews are making repairs to the transmission line located at Pine Lane and Vhale Road in Jerseyville Tuesday night. Jerseyville customers may experience temporary cloudy water, reduction or loss of water pressure or discolored water while repairs are being made.

During the boil water order, customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

When the boil water order is lifted, impacted customers will receive a phone call from Illinois American Water after tests confirm the water meets all regulated quality standards.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.4 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

