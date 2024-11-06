GODFREY — Illinois American Water is conducting emergency repairs on a main break that began on November 5, 2024, affecting residents along Godfrey Road in Godfrey. The repairs are expected to take approximately eight hours to complete, during which residents may experience service interruptions or low water pressure.

As part of the response to the main break, a Boil Water Order has been issued for the affected area, which is expected to remain in effect until 12 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2024. Residents are advised to bring any water intended for drinking or cooking to a rolling boil for five minutes. Water can still be used for bathing, laundry, and other common purposes.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois American Water is urging landlords to inform their tenants about the impact on water service. The company emphasized safety, asking the public not to approach repair crews while they work.

For further information and to view a map of the affected area, residents can visit Illinois American Water’s website and click on the 'Alerts' section. Notifications will be sent out once the Boil Water Order is lifted. The company expressed appreciation for the community's patience and understanding during this emergency repair effort.

**This is an urgent notification from Illinois American Water.*

More like this: