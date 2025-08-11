CASEYVILLE — A boil water order was issued Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, for parts of the Village of Caseyville, affecting residents on South Main Street from the railroad crossing to Morris Street, as well as all homes on Brookside Drive, Twin Drive, Spicer Drive, and Timberline Lane.

The Village of Caseyville advised residents in these areas to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth until further notice.

The boil order is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.

Officials have not provided details on the cause of the boil order or when it will be lifted. Residents are urged to follow the advisory to ensure safety.

